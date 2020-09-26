BDACF accepting grant applications

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation is accepting applications for its fall grant cycle. The deadline for application is 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.

Eligible 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations located in Dodge County can submit grant applications for up to $2,500. Projects should be practical, set into action within a near timeframe, and have prospects for long-term sustainability, if applicable.

The goal of the grant cycle is to support programs and projects that make Dodge County a great place to live, work, and play. Grants disbursed have the potential to fund a wide range of projects, including but not limited to youth, technology, outreach programming, health and family services, and education.

A full list of grant criteria and the application are available at http://beaverdamacf.com/howtoapply.html.

For more information, email info@beaverdamacf.com.