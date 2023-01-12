BDACT holds auditions for spring show

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre will host auditions for its spring Main Stage show of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play “You Can’t Take It With You,” written by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman at 6:30 p.m. Sunday or Monday in Encore Hall, 117 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam.

The play pits the quirks and quandaries of one family against another, bound by a couple’s budding romance. Follow along with stories of the Duchess-turned-waitress, the tax-evading grandpa, the mysterious maid and her friend, and the fireworks manufactured in the basement.

After a brief warm-up and information session from director Diane Lutz, actors will complete a small group movement activity, partner work with the script, and do a script reading for the Direction Team. This laid-back audition process helps reveal actors’ strengths and creative performance choices. Performers don’t need to prepare anything ahead of time for their audition. Read character descriptions on the audition page at bdact.org.

For more information on BDACT events, visit bdact.org.