 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BDACT holds auditions for spring show

  • 0

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre will host auditions for its spring Main Stage show of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play “You Can’t Take It With You,” written by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman at 6:30 p.m. Sunday or Monday in Encore Hall, 117 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam.

The play pits the quirks and quandaries of one family against another, bound by a couple’s budding romance. Follow along with stories of the Duchess-turned-waitress, the tax-evading grandpa, the mysterious maid and her friend, and the fireworks manufactured in the basement.

After a brief warm-up and information session from director Diane Lutz, actors will complete a small group movement activity, partner work with the script, and do a script reading for the Direction Team. This laid-back audition process helps reveal actors’ strengths and creative performance choices. Performers don’t need to prepare anything ahead of time for their audition. Read character descriptions on the audition page at bdact.org.

People are also reading…

For more information on BDACT events, visit bdact.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hankel awarded $500 scholarship

Hankel awarded $500 scholarship

On Jan. 9, the Endeavor Volunteer Fire Department Inc presented Kimberly Hankel with the 2022 Larry Millard Memorial Scholarship award for $500.

PETS OF WEEK: Wren and Cimmaron

PETS OF WEEK: Wren and Cimmaron

Wren (left) is a 7-year-old Labrador/retriever mix. She’s a bit shy but that can be expected because she’s a breeder release and all she’s don…

Tribute band to perform

Tribute band to perform

The Four C Notes, the Midwest’s only tribute recreating the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, will perform at 2 p.m. Saturd…

PETS OF WEEK: Stella and Orange

PETS OF WEEK: Stella and Orange

Stella is a 5-year-old lab mix who came in because her owner moved and was not able to take her. Stella is a chunk and could benefit from an a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News