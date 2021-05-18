BDACT holds auditions for ‘Welcome Home’

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre will hold auditions for “Welcome Home” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23 and from 6-10 p.m. Monday, May 24 at BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam.

Prepare up to five minutes of music, parts of two contrasting songs. Karaoke tracks will be ok from a phone as a Bluetooth speaker will be available.

Jason Robert Brown, Stephen Sondheim, and some others offer beautiful songs that are difficult to sight-read; as such, they are not great for auditions. Keep that in mind when selecting audition pieces. If selection questions, email ryantmk@yahoo.com or text to 920-698-6414.

Preference given to those out of high school and older. Youth are encouraged to audition for BDACT’s Tell-A-Tale Theatre.

Performance dates are Aug. 6-15 up to six performances.

For more information, to download an audition form and to schedule an audition, visit bdact.org.

BDACT is open at about 30% capacity and will follow state guidelines going forward. The Board of Directors supports a director’s preference for cast members to be vaccinated. Health and religious reasons are exceptions. Performers auditioning must understand they are willingly participating in an activity involving singing and dancing which may have a higher risk of transmission for COVID-19.