BDACT hosts 3 classes for children

The Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre will host three performing arts education experiences for children. BDACT’s One Voice Children's and the Class Act drama class with a new performance and stagecraft workshop for middle school-aged children.

The One Voice Children’s Chorus provides an opportunity for area students in grades 3–5 to have fun singing a variety of musical styles. Music and instruction encourage singers to work together, develop pride in their effort and achievements, and gain confidence on stage.

Children perform in two public concerts – one in October and one in December. Tickets go on sale at BDACT in the fall.

Meet instructor Judy Heffron on Sept. 4 at BDACT for an optional in-person registration or register online at bdact.org/classes.

The Class Act Youth Drama classes offer children, “Stop, Go, Jump into the theater.” Children will learn the building blocks of theatre including movement, character development, pantomime, and more.

The first semester class, Class Act, ACT 1, is divided into two groups, grades 2-3 and grades 4-5. Each class is limited to 15 participants. Students from last year’s class are encouraged to continue to build their skills with this class.

Instructors Christina Frake and Judy Pearce will host an optional in-person registration from 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at BDACT. Online registration available at bdact.org/classes.

Middle school students may participate in a new in-depth theater experience with “Curses! A Fractured Fairies’ Tale.” Workshop includes learning acting techniques, blocking, and the many aspects of stagecraft and the premiere of this production.

Participants will work directly with the playwright Deb Meyer on performance skills, while stagecraft will be taught by Tiffany Matras. The class will stage three performances of the romp set in the magical land of Luxyluke for the public in October.

This production will be rehearsed as a class, with some participants learning lines while others are learning the technical elements of props, sets, costumes, lights, and sound. All participants—actors and stagecraft—should register on the website. Spaces are limited. Stagecraft students do not need to audition but should fill out additional registration information on the website. Casting is open to middle school-aged children. Auditions will be held from 4:30–6:30 p.m. Aug. 28 and 29 at the BDACT Fine Arts Center – Encore Hall. For audition details and to register, visit bdact.org/curses.