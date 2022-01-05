BDACT hosts auditions for comedy

This comedy is set in the present-day, near the Winedale, Virginia, home of Fanny Wild Cantrelle. The feisty fun loving trio of Fanny, Willa, and Johnnie Faye has supported and cheered one another through life’s highs and lows. They really need each other now as Fanny experiences a hilariously inappropriate reaction to her 60th birthday, while Willa is so stressed out from her nursing job she resorts to vodka and speed knitting to cope and Johnnie Faye determined to put her widowhood behind her, desperately tries to find a man – preferably one with a house since hers is somewhere at the bottom of a Florida sinkhole.