BDACT hosts auditions for comedy

Eight fun-loving women are needed to bring the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s spring production, “The Wild Women of Winedale,” to life. No audition preparation is needed, just read from the provided script.
Auditions will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, 6-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam
This comedy is set in the present-day, near the Winedale, Virginia, home of Fanny Wild Cantrelle. The feisty fun loving trio of Fanny, Willa, and Johnnie Faye has supported and cheered one another through life’s highs and lows. They really need each other now as Fanny experiences a hilariously inappropriate reaction to her 60th birthday, while Willa is so stressed out from her nursing job she resorts to vodka and speed knitting to cope and Johnnie Faye determined to put her widowhood behind her, desperately tries to find a man – preferably one with a house since hers is somewhere at the bottom of a Florida sinkhole.
Performances are scheduled for March 18-27. Tickets available in mid-February. For more information, visit bdact.org.