BDACT offers Children’s Theater Camp

Auditions and rehearsals of the unique version of “The Jungle Book” run from 4:30-7:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 through Jan. 31, just one week. All times are mandatory. There will be two performances at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.

Registration is $40 per child and the registration form is available at bdact.org. Mail the completed form and fee to BDACT, P.O. Box 216, Beaver Dam, WI 53916; or register at the BDACT Box Office from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Only 75 spots are available and will be filled as registrations are received. If spots are available, registration will be offered at the auditions on Monday, Jan. 27.