BDACT offers spring classes for children

The Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre will offer two spring semester performing arts education experiences for children. BDACT’s One Voice Children's Chorus and the Class Act drama class provide youngsters with opportunities to learn and develop new skills while having fun.

The One Voice Children’s Chorus for area students in grades 3–5 have fun singing many different musical styles. Music and instruction encourage singers to work together, develop pride in their effort and achievements, and gain confidence on stage.

Children perform in two public concerts on March 5 and May 7. Tickets go on sale at BDACT about a month before the concerts. One Voice rehearses on Sunday evenings at BDACT with instructor Judy Heffron. Register online at https://bdact.org/classes.

The Class Act Youth Drama Classes celebrates Act 2 with monkeys, turtles, and coyotes this spring. Students in grades 2-5 learn stage skills of character development, utilizing voice, stage direction, auditioning, and working together as an ensemble in this new class offering. While the class builds on previous Class Act experiences, new students are welcome.

At the end of the 16-week class session, Class Act students will present a public performance of tales from around the world on May 13. The performance of Folk Tails is considered a “Trunk Show.” The audience observes as actors select props and costumes from a trunk on stage to become a specific character.

Instructors Christina Frake and Judy Pearce will host an optional in-person registration from 5-6:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at BDACT, 117 W. Maple Ave. Beaver Dam. Online registration available at https://bdact.org/classes.

For more information about all of the theater’s events, visit bdact.org.