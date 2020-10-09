BDACT offers virtual playwriting workshop

Beaver Dam Area Community is accepting applications for its first virtual playwriting workshop, facilitated by Jeremy Kamps, a Beaver Dam High School alumni, playwright, and professor at New York University and Pratt Art Institute. The goal of the workshop is to support those open to growing and learning as playwrights and community members. Based on introspection and examination, participants will generate short plays with the overlying theme, “Undoing Racism,” to be staged, at BDACT’s discretion, in 2021.This unique experience, limited to eight participants, will begin in December with scheduled segments into early 2021.

The classes will be a combination of group and individual virtual meetings, with dates to be mutually arranged. Participants may be at any level, from beginners to those who are more experienced. The focus will be on the writing and re-writing of 10-minute plays, honing key elements of dramatic writing as a way for the writer to engage in a broader discourse on the role of Whiteness in undoing racial injustice and inequity.

Beyond the workshop, opportunities to expand directing, producing, and acting skills will be realized through BDACT’s production of the writers’ plays later in 2021.

For more information and to apply, visit bdact.org. Application deadline is Oct. 31. Workshop fee is $10.