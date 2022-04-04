BDACT presents 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre will present the comedy, “The Complete Works of Shakespeare Abridged (Revised)” from April 22 to May 1 at the BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W Maple Ave, Beaver Dam.

The cultural touchstone that is “The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare (abridged)” premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1987, and quickly became a worldwide phenomenon. This modern spoof on Shakespeare is one of the world’s most frequently produced plays.

The comedy features all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays, performed in 97 minutes, by three actors in tights. Fast-paced, witty, and physical, it’s full of laughter for Shakespeare lovers and haters alike.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, April 22, 23 and 29, 30 and 1:30 p.m. Sundays, April 24 and May 1.

Tickets, reserved seating, $11, $16, $18, available at https://bit.ly/3KTeTPF or bdact.org or at the BDACT Box Office on Tuesdays and Thursdays or at Rechek’s Food Pride, Beaver Dam.