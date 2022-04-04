 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BDACT presents 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes

  • 0
BDACT presents 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre will present the comedy, “The Complete Works of Shakespeare Abridged (Revised)” from April 22 to May 1 at the BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W Maple Ave, Beaver Dam.

 BDACT/Contributed

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre will present the comedy, “The Complete Works of Shakespeare Abridged (Revised)” from April 22 to May 1 at the BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W Maple Ave, Beaver Dam.

The cultural touchstone that is “The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare (abridged)” premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1987, and quickly became a worldwide phenomenon. This modern spoof on Shakespeare is one of the world’s most frequently produced plays.

The comedy features all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays, performed in 97 minutes, by three actors in tights. Fast-paced, witty, and physical, it’s full of laughter for Shakespeare lovers and haters alike.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, April 22, 23 and 29, 30 and 1:30 p.m. Sundays, April 24 and May 1.

Tickets, reserved seating, $11, $16, $18, available at https://bit.ly/3KTeTPF or bdact.org or at the BDACT Box Office on Tuesdays and Thursdays or at Rechek’s Food Pride, Beaver Dam.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Knowledge contest winners named

Knowledge contest winners named

The Beaver Dam Knights of Columbus hosted a Knowledge Contest March 10-11 in math and spelling for grades 5-8 at St Katharine Drexel School in…

Dollar General opens in Beaver Dam

GOODLETTSVILLE, TENNESSEE — Dollar General at 100 Highway G in Beaver Dam is now open. DG stores provide area residents with an affordable sto…

Malone earns honors at State Farm

Malone earns honors at State Farm

Portage State Farm agent Sean Malone qualified for the 2021 President’s Club in Health Insurance from Medicare Supplement sales, according to …

Museum holds talk on Powder Plant

Museum holds talk on Powder Plant

The Badger History Group will present a talk on the impact of the Powder Plant on the communities in and around Sauk County by Paul Wolter, ex…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News