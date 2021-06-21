BDACT presents a virtual high school musical

More than 40 students from 10 area high schools will perform a live-streamed production of “Working: A Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Parental Guidance is advised due to strong language. Tickets are $20 per household available at bdact.org . A link and access code will be emailed.

Based on Studs Terkel’s best-selling book of interviews with American workers, “Working: People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do,” 1974, “Working: A Musical” paints a vivid portrait of the men and women that the world so often takes for granted: the schoolteacher, the phone operator, the waitress, the millworker, the mason and the housewife, just to name a few. Nominated for six Tony Awards, this classic has been updated for a modern age, featuring new songs by Tony Award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as favorites by Stephen Schwartz, Craig Carnelia and James Taylor.