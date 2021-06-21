 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BDACT presents a virtual high school musical
0 Comments

BDACT presents a virtual high school musical

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
'Working' musical

Natalie Dibert, front, with Raeanne Gayan, Karl Weidler, and Alaynah Smith rehearse for Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s “Working: A Musical.”

 BDACT/Contributed

More than 40 students from 10 area high schools will perform a live-streamed production of “Working: A Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Parental Guidance is advised due to strong language. Tickets are $20 per household available at bdact.org. A link and access code will be emailed.

Based on Studs Terkel’s best-selling book of interviews with American workers, “Working: People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do,” 1974, “Working: A Musical” paints a vivid portrait of the men and women that the world so often takes for granted: the schoolteacher, the phone operator, the waitress, the millworker, the mason and the housewife, just to name a few. Nominated for six Tony Awards, this classic has been updated for a modern age, featuring new songs by Tony Award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as favorites by Stephen Schwartz, Craig Carnelia and James Taylor.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Biblical musical hosted in park

Faith Community Christian Reformed Church will host A Musical in the Park, “Broken and Beautiful,” by Koinonia 2021, at 7 p.m. Monday at the B…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News