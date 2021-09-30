BDACT presents ‘Death of a Salesman‘

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre presents “Death of a Salesman,” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, 23, 29, 30, and at 2 p.m. Oct. 24 and 31 in the Kamps Auditorium, BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam.

This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning story by Arthur Miller is one of the most profound classic dramas of American theater, revolving around the last days of Willy Loman, a declining salesman, who cannot understand how he failed to win success and happiness.

Tickets are $13, $18 and $20, at bdact.org, at the theater box office from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays or call 920-885-6891; or Rechek’s Food Pride at 920-887-7675.

For more information, contact David Saniter at managingdirector@bdact.org or 920-885-6891.