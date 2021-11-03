BDACT presents McGivern’s “Holiday Tales”

McGivern, who hosted the “Around the Corner, Beaver Dam, PBS episode in April 2020, is best known for his Emmy-award winning work on PBS. His holiday shows serve up a steady stream of stories from his eastside of Milwaukee childhood. They recall an age of innocence bounded by Thanksgiving dinner traditions, Santa’s handcrafted Christmas toys, Midnight Mass expectations and New Year’s Eve adult only parties in the Bartlett Avenue finished basement. “Holiday Tales” recounts holidays past and present and is guaranteed to generate loads of laughs and a warm, holiday glow. His stories are personal, funny, touching and familiar. His themes are based in family and remind us all that as specific as we might believe our experiences are, we all share a universal human experience.