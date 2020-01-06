BDACT registration for One Voice ends today

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Children’s Chorus, One Voice, is open to kids in grades 3-5 who want training level instruction in singing. The winter/spring 2020 choral season for One Voice starts on Jan. 12.

New parent/guardian and singers must attend the registration meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 at BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam. Returning singers, return the sheet and fee by Jan. 7 to BDACT.

One Voice meets from 5-6 p.m. Sundays at the center. A free recital is planned for 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1 and an end of season concert at 7 p.m. Friday, May 8. The cost is $40 per semester, non-fundable, or $30 for returning students from the fall.

Registration forms available at bdact.org. For more information, email onevoice@bdact.org.