BDACT seeks board members

The nominating committee for the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre seeks people interested in becoming a board member for the organization. The next term will begin after the theater’s annual meeting of its members on Feb. 6, 2021. Terms are for a three-year period with the option of renewing for one extra term. If interested, contact committee chair and past board president, Scott Eberle, at 920-210-0333 or scott_eberle@hotmail.com by Nov. 1.