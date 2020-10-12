 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BDACT seeks board members
0 comments

BDACT seeks board members

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The nominating committee for the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre seeks people interested in becoming a board member for the organization. The next term will begin after the theater’s annual meeting of its members on Feb. 6, 2021. Terms are for a three-year period with the option of renewing for one extra term. If interested, contact committee chair and past board president, Scott Eberle, at 920-210-0333 or scott_eberle@hotmail.com by Nov. 1.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News