BDACT seeks candidates for memorial award

The Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre is accepting applications for the Jerome H. Kamps Memorial Award, established by the Kamps family in 2016. The $500 award will be granted to a 2020 high school graduate who has been actively engaged in BDACT and other theater activities and is pursuing a post high school education.

Graduating seniors from Beaver Dam High School, Wayland Academy, and area high schools are eligible. Selection is based on credit points for on-stage and backstage responsibilities, including participation with BDACT and its Tell-A-Tale Children’s Theatre, participation in high school productions, or participation in other theater or theater-related community activities in the surrounding area. At least one-fourth of the applicant’s activities must be with BDACT.

All candidates must complete an application listing their theater activities and write a one-page essay stating, “Why theater is especially important to me and my community.” For more information or an application form, visit bdact.org. The completed application and essay must be postmarked and sent to “Kamps Award” BDACT, P.O. Box 216, Beaver Dam, WI 53916, or emailed to managingdirector@bdact.org no later than June 1.