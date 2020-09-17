 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BDACT seeks directors
0 comments

BDACT seeks directors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s next meeting of the Show and Event Selection Committee will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 via Zoom. Directors are sought to propose a possible area high school musical, with performances in late June 2021, and online performance opportunities for any time. BDACT can help find someone to assist with video editing skills if needed.

Proposal forms are available at bdact.org and are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 7. Once the proposal is submitted, a link to the meeting will be sent. For more information or assistance, contact David Saniter, managing director, at info@bdact.org or 920-885-6891.

To view past productions, search for BDACT on YouTube.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News