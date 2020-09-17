BDACT seeks directors

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s next meeting of the Show and Event Selection Committee will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 via Zoom. Directors are sought to propose a possible area high school musical, with performances in late June 2021, and online performance opportunities for any time. BDACT can help find someone to assist with video editing skills if needed.
Proposal forms are available at bdact.org and are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 7. Once the proposal is submitted, a link to the meeting will be sent. For more information or assistance, contact David Saniter, managing director, at info@bdact.org or 920-885-6891.
To view past productions, search for BDACT on YouTube.
