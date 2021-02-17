BDACT seeks directors

The Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s Show Selection Committee will meet with anyone interested in directing at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 7 via Zoom. Proposals are needed for an early spring musical or play and shows and events through April 1.

Proposal forms can be downloaded at bdact.org. If assistance is needed in completing the application, contact managing director David Saniter at info@bdact.org or 920-885-6891. Proposal forms are due by Wednesday, March 3.

Once the proposal is submitted, a link to the meeting will be emailed. If interested in directing but unable to attend the meeting, contact BDACT. Stipends are available for directors and other show leadership positions.

An extensive list of available show publishers for musicals and plays can be found on the website. Click on “links” in the menu. Perusal scripts can be ordered through the managing director.