BDACT seeks directors

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre seeks directors and coordinators to develop online performance opportunities. BDACT can help find someone to assist with video editing skills if needed.
The next meeting of the Show and Event Selection Committee will be at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23 via Zoom. Proposal forms are available at bdact.org and are due by 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. Once the proposal is submitted, a link to the meeting will be sent. For more information or assistance, contact David Saniter, managing director, at info@bdact.org or 920-885-689.
To view current videos, search for BDACT on YouTube.
