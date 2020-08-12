BDACT seeks directors

The next meeting of the Show and Event Selection Committee will be at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23 via Zoom. Proposal forms are available at bdact.org and are due by 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. Once the proposal is submitted, a link to the meeting will be sent. For more information or assistance, contact David Saniter, managing director, at info@bdact.org or 920-885-689.