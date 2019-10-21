The nominating committee for the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre seeks people who may be interested in becoming a board member for the organization. The next term will begin after the theater’s annual meeting of its members on Feb. 2, 2020. Terms are for a three-year period with the option of renewing for one extra term. If interested, contact committee chair and past board president, Dr. Jen Espenscheid, at 920-885-0641 or docjen@live.com by Nov. 1.
