BDACT to perform 'Frozen Jr.'

The Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre, 117 West Maple Ave., Beaver Dam, presents its summer Tell-A-Tale production of “Frozen Jr." Tickets are $8. Showtime is 7 p.m. July 17-20 with a 1:30 p.m. matinee July 19.

 BECKY KIKKERT/Contributed
