BDACT to stage “Laramie” in October
The fall show for the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre will be “The Laramie Project,” a powerful, contemporary drama that explores reactions to the 1998 murder of gay college student Matthew Shepard in Laramie, Wyoming.
“The Laramie Project” draws on hundreds of interviews conducted by the writers with Laramie residents, along with published news and court reports pertaining to the event and wrestles with modern issues of love and hate, life and death, and acceptance and exclusion.
Performances will be October 18-27. Due to intense content, viewer discretion is advised.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)