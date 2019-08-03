{{featured_button_text}}
Pictured are members of Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre's upcoming production of "Laramie." From front left, Roxie Miller, Judy McDonald and Ellen Sushak; back row, Beth Jewel, Patrick Lutz, Richard Zeman, Devon Cournoyer and Jan Sutter; not shown, Kim Doyle, Laural Connolly, Becky Kikkert, Scott Eberle and David Saniter.

 ROXIE MILLER/Contributed

BDACT to stage “Laramie” in October

The fall show for the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre will be “The Laramie Project,” a powerful, contemporary drama that explores reactions to the 1998 murder of gay college student Matthew Shepard in Laramie, Wyoming.

“The Laramie Project” draws on hundreds of interviews conducted by the writers with Laramie residents, along with published news and court reports pertaining to the event and wrestles with modern issues of love and hate, life and death, and acceptance and exclusion.

Performances will be October 18-27. Due to intense content, viewer discretion is advised.

