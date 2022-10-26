BDAO plans holiday shows

The Beaver Dam Area Orchestra would host its first concert of the 2022/2023 season at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre, 117 W. Maple Ave.

Director Erin Ebersole celebrates Halloween with selections for the season. The theater does not offer livestreaming capability but, the show will be videotaped and posted online.

The BDAO Christmas Concert will be held Dec. 10 at the Beaver Dam High School Auditorium at 5 p.m. and includes the One Voice children's choir. The regular, longer Christmas Concert starts at 7 p.m. with a visit from Santa or his helper. Then the spring show is set for April 15, 2023 at the BDHS Auditorium.