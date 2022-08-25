 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BDAO seeks performers

  • 0
BDAO seeks performers

The Beaver Dam Area Orchestra will soon begin rehearsals for its 69th season. If interested in performing, contact the director, Erin Ebersole, at bdaomusicdirector@gmail.com to discuss openings for various instruments.

 BDAO

The Beaver Dam Area Orchestra will soon begin rehearsals for its 69th season. If interested in performing, contact the director, Erin Ebersole, at bdaomusicdirector@gmail.com to discuss openings for various instruments. BDAO is a full orchestra with performers at an advanced high school level and above. All expenses associated with the orchestra are covered by sponsors and patrons. There is no cost to become a performer or to attend the concerts. Rehearsals are from 7-8:30 p.m. every Monday at the Beaver Dam High School beginning Sept. 12. Concerts are on Oct. 29, Dec. 10, and April 15.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chip sealcoating starts Tuesday

The Dodge County Highway Department will apply an oil and chip seal to the following highways in Dodge County starting Tuesday, weather permitting.

PETS OF WEEK: Zeus and Daffodil

PETS OF WEEK: Zeus and Daffodil

Zeus, bonded with Athena and featured next week, is a 2-year, 9-month-old German shepherd surrendered because his owner no longer had time for…

PETS OF WEEK: Johnny and Tabby

PETS OF WEEK: Johnny and Tabby

Johnny is an 11-week-old Australian shepherd/rat terrier/mixed puppy. He’s smart, playful and affectionate. He can’t wait to learn new things.…

County holds clean sweep collection

JUNEAU — Dodge County will host its 2022 Clean Sweep Collection from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 27 at the Dodge County Highway Department Shop, N8856…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News