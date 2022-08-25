BDAO seeks performers

The Beaver Dam Area Orchestra will soon begin rehearsals for its 69th season. If interested in performing, contact the director, Erin Ebersole, at bdaomusicdirector@gmail.com to discuss openings for various instruments. BDAO is a full orchestra with performers at an advanced high school level and above. All expenses associated with the orchestra are covered by sponsors and patrons. There is no cost to become a performer or to attend the concerts. Rehearsals are from 7-8:30 p.m. every Monday at the Beaver Dam High School beginning Sept. 12. Concerts are on Oct. 29, Dec. 10, and April 15.