BDCAS offers virtual bingo

Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Department will host virtual bingo from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 6-Feb. 24. This free program is for ages 50 and older.

Participants must register in advance for each Wednesday they wish to play during the session. Residents can have their bingo cards delivered or emailed, or they can pick them up at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., by calling 887-4639 to set up a time. Non-residents, by email or schedule pick-up. Cards are valid for the entire session.

Players may attend via computer, tablet, or smart phone or call on landline - audio only. The Zoom link will be emailed out every Monday. Prizes include useful household items, coupons for treats at local restaurants and more.

Registration available at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or call 887-4639 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.