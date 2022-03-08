 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BDFD fire training exercise planned

The Beaver Dam Fire Department will conduct a controlled burn on Saturday at W8172 Ollinger Road. The property is located one-half mile east of Industrial Drive and Highway 151. The structures on the property were already scheduled for demolition as part of a housing project that is slated for development in spring.

Due to the lack of live fire training facilities within the area, the use of acquired structures is the best training opportunity for the department. This exercise allows firefighters to train in an environment that provides the heat, limited visibility, and disorientation that is experienced during a structure fire. In addition to extinguishing the fire, firefighters are able to study fire behavior. Live fire training provides real-time, real-world experiences that cannot be duplicated in a classroom or simulated training.

BDFD encourages citizens to avoid the area during this training. Due to the absence of a municipal water system, water will be shuttled in with department apparatus. There will be significant activity in the area during this exercise and Ollinger Road will be closed for a portion of the day.

