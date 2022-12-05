 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BDFD hosts food drive

  • 0

The Beaver Dam Fire Department will host its 19th annual Food Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Fox Brother's Piggly Wiggly and Beaver Dam Food Pride.

All donations are taken to the food pantry at St. Vincent de Paul of Dodge County where they are distributed in Beaver Dam and its neighboring townships and communities. The pantry currently accepts the following items: non-perishable food items with current "best buy" dates, as well as household and personal care items such as cleaning products, toilet paper, paper towels, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, and laundry soap. The pantry also accepts monetary donations which are used to purchase goods that the pantry has a limited amount of.

Weather permitting, there will be fire apparatus at each location, with fire prevention handouts for children.

For more information, contact BDFD Lt. Nick Smith at nsmith@ci.beaverdam.wi.gov.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Tulip and Addison

PETS OF WEEK: Tulip and Addison

Tulip is a 9.5-month-old Great Pyrenees mix. The females can be anywhere from 80-100 pounds full grown. She was surrendered because her owner …

PETS OF WEEK: Morticia and Eulalie

PETS OF WEEK: Morticia and Eulalie

Morticia is a 4-month-oldblack-mouth/hound puppy. She seems kind, loveable and just and easy-going girl. She loves attention and to snuggle. M…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News