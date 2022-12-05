BDFD hosts food drive

All donations are taken to the food pantry at St. Vincent de Paul of Dodge County where they are distributed in Beaver Dam and its neighboring townships and communities. The pantry currently accepts the following items: non-perishable food items with current "best buy" dates, as well as household and personal care items such as cleaning products, toilet paper, paper towels, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, and laundry soap. The pantry also accepts monetary donations which are used to purchase goods that the pantry has a limited amount of.