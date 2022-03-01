BDFD program improves access to cardiac care

Early this year, BDFD went live with a program that allows the paramedics to transport patients who are experiencing certain types of cardiac emergencies directly to a cardiac catheterization laboratory. Cardiac catheterization is a procedure where a small catheter is inserted into the coronary arteries to diagnose and treat a heart attack. This procedure resumes blood flow and allows oxygenation of the heart muscle, which in turn, prevents muscle death. This program dramatically reduces the time from when a heart attack begins to when blood flow is restored.