BDFD promotes 2 officers

The Beaver Dam Fire Department promotes two, Lt. Wesley Jahnke to the rank of captain and firefighter/medic Matthew Weidler to the rank of lieutenant, as of Jan. 11.
Capt. Jahnke began his fire service career serving alongside his father as a paid-on-call firefighter/EMT with the Juneau Fire Department in 2011. He also served on the Watertown Fire Department and with Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service. He was hired as a career firefighter/medic with Beaver Dam in 2015, and promoted to lieutenant in 2019.
Jahnke earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, obtained his paramedic certification through Moraine Park Technical College, and continually pursues training opportunities.
Jahnke has been tasked with leading the Beaver Dam Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and plays a key role in the departments training program.
Weidler began his fire service career as a paid-on-call firefighter with the Beaver Dam Fire Department in 2013. He was hired as a career firefighter/medic in 2016.
He earned his paramedic certification through Moraine Park Technical College and has earned many other state certifications. He is a past president of the Dodge County EMS Association, the departments Pediatric Advanced Life Support instructor and has served as an evaluator for MPTC and the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians.