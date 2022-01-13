BDFD promotes 2 officers

The Beaver Dam Fire Department promotes two, Lt. Wesley Jahnke to the rank of captain and firefighter/medic Matthew Weidler to the rank of lieutenant, as of Jan. 11.

Capt. Jahnke began his fire service career serving alongside his father as a paid-on-call firefighter/EMT with the Juneau Fire Department in 2011. He also served on the Watertown Fire Department and with Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service. He was hired as a career firefighter/medic with Beaver Dam in 2015, and promoted to lieutenant in 2019.

Jahnke earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, obtained his paramedic certification through Moraine Park Technical College, and continually pursues training opportunities.

Jahnke has been tasked with leading the Beaver Dam Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and plays a key role in the departments training program.

Weidler began his fire service career as a paid-on-call firefighter with the Beaver Dam Fire Department in 2013. He was hired as a career firefighter/medic in 2016.