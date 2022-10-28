BDFD receives $10K grant

The Beaver Dam Fire Department is the recipient of a $10,000 Forest Fire Protection Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, according to an Oct. 28 press release.

The grants are available to Wisconsin fire departments and county/area fire associations and are intended to expand the use of local fire departments to augment and strengthen the department's overall initial fire suppression capabilities on forest fires. This program provides 50% project reimbursement and grant funding for personal protective equipment, other equipment, apparatus, training, and other costs associated to fighting forest fires.

Grant funding, along with funds from the Beaver Dam Community Fire & Rescue Association will fund the replacement of the department’s 2003-year model UTV and skid unit. This unit will replace a snowmobile that is used in winter months for gaining access to areas not accessible by road.