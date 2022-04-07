BDFD receives $87K grant

The Beaver Dam Fire Department is the recipient of an Assistance to Firefighters Grant, according to an April 4 press release. The grant will be utilized for a Fire Ground Survival Training Course and is valued at $87,000. Included in the grant is a training trailer and associated training props. This equipment will enhance the ability of the Beaver Dam Fire Department to better prepare its members for the challenges they will face on the fire ground.
The Fire Ground Survival Training Course is taught by International Association of Firefighters-Fire Ground Survival Master instructors, the week of April 4, and will include firefighters and instructors from departments across the country. When completed, course participants will become certified Fire Ground Survival Instructors. This will allow our certified instructors to teach the Fire Ground Survival Course to members of the Beaver Dam Fire Department and other fire departments in the region.