 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BDFD receives $87K grant

  • 0

The Beaver Dam Fire Department is the recipient of an Assistance to Firefighters Grant, according to an April 4 press release. The grant will be utilized for a Fire Ground Survival Training Course and is valued at $87,000. Included in the grant is a training trailer and associated training props. This equipment will enhance the ability of the Beaver Dam Fire Department to better prepare its members for the challenges they will face on the fire ground.

The Fire Ground Survival Training Course is taught by International Association of Firefighters-Fire Ground Survival Master instructors, the week of April 4, and will include firefighters and instructors from departments across the country. When completed, course participants will become certified Fire Ground Survival Instructors. This will allow our certified instructors to teach the Fire Ground Survival Course to members of the Beaver Dam Fire Department and other fire departments in the region.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Museum holds talk on Powder Plant

Museum holds talk on Powder Plant

The Badger History Group will present a talk on the impact of the Powder Plant on the communities in and around Sauk County by Paul Wolter, ex…

Knowledge contest winners named

Knowledge contest winners named

The Beaver Dam Knights of Columbus hosted a Knowledge Contest March 10-11 in math and spelling for grades 5-8 at St Katharine Drexel School in…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News