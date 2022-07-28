 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BDHS 1971 class reunion planned

The Beaver Dam High School class of 1971, will host its 50-year class reunion beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at Stooges Bar – very informal and pay-as-you-go.

The reunion continues at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 with a tour of the high school, then a reunion dinner at 5 p.m. with a gathering at Bayside Supper Club, followed by a buffet style dinner at 6:30 p.m. The evening includes a pay-as-you-go bar and music from the 60s-70s. Tickets are $30 per person; email 1971bdhs@gmail.com to purchase.

For more information, email Barbara (Fritz) Suiter at 1971bdhs@gmail.com or call 972-743-6460.

