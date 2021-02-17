BDHS advances to state mock trial competition

MADISON — Beaver Dam High School advanced to the virtual state competition of the State Bar of Wisconsin High School Mock Trial with wins at the regional competition held Feb. 6-7.

Beaver Dam joins 10 other Wisconsin high schools that are advancing to the 38th annual High School Mock Trial semifinal event March 6-7. The top two teams in the tournament will compete head-to-head March 9 for the right to go to the National Mock Trial Tournament, held May 13-15 in Evansville, Indiana.

A total of 76 teams, involving more than 900 students, competed in 10 virtual regions across the state.

The high school mock trial program provides high school students with an opportunity to act as attorneys and witnesses in a court case developed by members of the State Bar of Wisconsin Mock Trial Committee. This year’s students, in teams of 6 to 12, argue a fictional case of a murder under quarantine.