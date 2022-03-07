BDHS alum pens novel

A debut novel from 2015 Beaver Dam High School graduate Jacob Gardner is now available at major book retailers.

“North of Highway 8” explores the plight of rural America, man's inherent connection with nature and the importance of tolerance, friendship and ethics.

Gardner is hosting a public book launching from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 24 at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. The event is free to attend, but is limited to 100 registered guests. Register at eventbrite.com. First-come, first-served.