BDHS awarded $2K grant

MILWAUKEE — Beaver Dam High School has been awarded a $2,000 Healthy Schools Grant by the Mission: Healthy Kids program, a partnership of Children’s Wisconsin and Kohl’s Cares, according to a Feb. 29 press release. Twenty-five Wisconsin schools have received this grant to be utilized during the current 2019-2020 school year. The school applied to further its work in the area of nutrition.

Healthy Kids promotes policy, systems, and environmental changes in schools that improve school community health specifically in the areas of nutrition, physical activity and healthy minds. Coordinating with and supporting the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and the Wisconsin School Health/WSCC award program, the grant application process required schools to identify an area for improvement in their school environment by completing the Action for Healthy Kids abbreviated School Health Index.