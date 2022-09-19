 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BDHS class of 1962 hosts social gathering

Beaver Dam High School class of 1962, will host a social gathering for classmates, friends and others at 6 p.m. Friday at Stooges Bar, 112 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam.

