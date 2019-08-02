BDHS class of 1969 holds reunion

The Beaver Dam High School class of 1969 held its 50th reunion July 19-20 with 100 classmates and spouses in attendance. Some of the classmates either made or donated items for a raffle with the $1,100 in proceeds going to the Beaver Dam Scholarship Foundation. Pictured, are Bob Meyer, class of 1969 and Beaver Dam Scholarship Foundation Board of Directors, with Marsha Nampel Horne, class of 1969 reunion financial secretary.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)