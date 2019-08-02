BDHS class of 1969 holds 50th reunion

The Beaver Dam High School class of 1969 celebrated its 50th reunion on July 19-20 in Beaver Dam. Events included a social gathering, a tour of the newly renovated high school, a golf outing, and a buffet dinner, raffle fundraiser and program. About 175 classmates, teachers and guests were in attendance.
