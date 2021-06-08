 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BDHS class or 1980 reunion planned
0 Comments

BDHS class or 1980 reunion planned

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Beaver Dam High School class of 1980 will hold a reunion on Saturday, Aug. 7 at Bayside Supper Club, W9231 Highway G, Beaver Dam. Doors open at 6 p.m., prime rib and seafood buffet, served at 7 p.m., cost is $20 per person. To reserve a space, send check made payable to “Class of 80” by July 7 to Jeff Nowicki, N10056 Mill Creek Road, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.

Walk-ins will not be turned away at the door, but advance notice for meal planning is encouraged. If RSVP and payment are delayed, call Nowicki at 920-382-2231 or Doug Sackett at 920-296-6812.

An informal gathering to visit with old friends is planned for Aug. 6 at Stooges 112 N. Spring St. in Beaver Dam.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tomah resident doubles down
Community

Tomah resident doubles down

When Darrell Neitzel of Tomah donates blood, he makes a double red cell donation. This donation is similar to a whole blood donation, except a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News