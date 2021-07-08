 Skip to main content
BDHS graduate receives $500 BDACT’s Kamps Award
BDHS graduate receives $500 BDACT's Kamps Award

Memorial award presented

Annette Kamps, committee chair for the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s Jerome H. Kamps Memorial Award, right, presents a $500 award to Beaver Dam High School graduate Kelsey Saniter on July 1.

 DAVID SANITER/Contributed

Kelsey Saniter, a 2021 Beaver Dam High School graduate, is the recipient of the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Jerome H. Kamps Memorial Award presented to her on July 1. Saniter began her interest in theater when, as a third-grader, she was in a Tell-A-Tale production on the BDACT stage. In her application essay, she shared, “I got cast as a forest flower and sat on the edge of the stage in hot pink face paint and a flower bonnet, oblivious to the effect it would have on my life.”

From that time on, she continued to participate in BDACT, TAT, and BDHS shows on stage, back stage, or as a frequent usher. She attributes much of her personal growth to her experiences with BDACT and appreciates the theater’s impact on the community.

To qualify for the $500 annual award sponsored by the Kamps family, the recipient must be a graduating senior from BDHS, Wayland Academy, or a high school from the surrounding area, who is pursuing post-graduation education. Saniter will attend University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire where she will pursue a degree in health care.

