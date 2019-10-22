BDHS seniors selected to perform

WAUNAKEE — After an intense audition, summer camp and rehearsal process, 428 of the finest young musicians in Wisconsin are about to unite for the Wisconsin School Music Association High School State Honors Concerts.
The WSMA State Honors Music Project brings some of Wisconsin’s top young musicians together with nationally known conductors in a highly disciplined, professional setting. The 428 students were in grades 9, 10 and 11 at the time of spring auditions and selected from more than 1,500 who auditioned.
Beaver Dam High School seniors, Ayla Loomans, oboe; and Sydney Wolfgram, horn were selected to join.
The High School State Honors Band and Orchestra Concert is set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Overture Center, 201 State St., Madison. Tickets are $18 at door.
High School State Honors Mixed Choir and Treble Choir Concert, 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, Overture Center, 201 State St., Madison, $18 at door.
High School State Honors Jazz Ensemble Concert, 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, $16 at door.
For more information, visit wsmamusic.org.
