BDMS students compete in art contest

Beaver Dam Middle School Art students, from front, left, Clairees Stephens, Brooklyn Karel, Dakota Fietz, Lily Peterson, Claire Kuzniewicz, and Greyson Kenevan; back row, Kris Schumacher-Rasmussen, Carter Kuenzi, Jaxon Bruch, Taylor Labinski, and Heidi Riter, compete in Wisconsin Art Education Association Youth Art Month Regional Exhibit.

 BDMS/Contributed

The Beaver Dam Middle School Art Department submitted the artwork of nine students to the Wisconsin Art Education Association Youth Art Month Regional Exhibit on display until March 6 at the Neville Public Museum, 210 Museum Place in Green Bay.

Award winners are seventh-graders, Brooklyn Karel and Lily Peterson and eighth-graders, Greyson Kenevan, Carter Kuenzi, Jaxon Bruch, Dakota Fietz, Clairees Stephens, Claire Kuzniewicz and Taylor Labinski.

Three works of art submitted from each art teacher will move on to the State Youth Art Month Show from March 12-25 at East Towne Mall, 89 E. Towne Way, Madison, as part of Wisconsin’s Youth Art Month Celebration. BDMS award winners are Kenevan, Kuenzi, Bruch, Peterson, Kuzniewicz and Labinski.

A celebration with awards and refreshments will be held from noon to 1 p.m. March 25 at the mall.

