BDUSD 4-year-old kindergarten registration open

Beaver Dam Unified School District will hold registration for 4-year-old kindergarten from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 23; 2-6 p.m. Feb. 24 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 25 by appointment only at the Educational Service Center, 705 McKinley St., Beaver Dam.

The appointment sign up calendar, registration forms and more information is available at bdusd.org.

Children 4-years-old on or before Sept. 1 are eligible. Parents registering a student should bring a certified copy of their child’s birth certificate, their child’s immunization records, $30 materials fee in cash or check, and proof of residency to registration.

Only one parent should attend registration. Children should not attend.

For more information, contact Ashley Jansma, 4K coordinator, at 920-885-7300, ext. 4302 or email jansmaa@bdusd.org.