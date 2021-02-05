 Skip to main content
BDUSD 4-year-old kindergarten registration open
The Beaver Dam Unified School District will hold registration for 4-year-old kindergarten from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 24; 2-6 p.m. Feb. 25 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 26 by appointment only at the Educational Service Center, 705 McKinley St., Beaver Dam. The appointment sign up calendar is available at bdusd.org.

Children 4-years-old on or before Sept. 1 are eligible. Parents registering a student should bring a certified copy of their child’s birth certificate, their child’s immunization records, $30 materials fee in cash or check, and proof of residency to registration.

Proof of residency requirements have changed, visit bdusd.org for acceptable proofs of residency.

Masks are required. Only one parent should attend registration. Children should not attend.

Registration forms are available online for parents that wish to print them and bring the completed forms to registration.

For more information, contact Ashley Jansma, 4K coordinator, at 920-885-7300, ext. 4302 or email jansmaa@bdusd.org.

