BDUSD HONORS RETIRING STAFF

The Beaver Dam Unified School District honored its 2021-2022 retiring staff on June 3 including Ken Jacob, Kelly Riehbrandt, Claudia Mielke, Joy Lachendro, Deb Janz, Bev Gust, Scharleen Searvogel, Leanne Gensch, Jessica Greatens, Dan Hallman, Doug Pickarts, Pete Duesterbeck, Kelli Dercks, Jim Braemer, Sarah Grey, Nancy Belter and Stephen Guenther.

