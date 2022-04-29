BDUSD summer meal program locations

The Beaver Dam Unified School District will sponsor the Summer Food Service Program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, to provide nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school meals are unavailable. Free meals will be made available to children age 18 and younger. Persons older than age 18 who are determined by a public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year also may receive free meals.