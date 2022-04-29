BDUSD summer meal program locations

The Beaver Dam Unified School District will sponsor the Summer Food Service Program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, to provide nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school meals are unavailable. Free meals will be made available to children age 18 and younger. Persons older than age 18 who are determined by a public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year also may receive free meals.
Crystal Lake City Park, 11:30-11:55 a.m., Monday-Thursday, June 13-Aug. 11, no meals July 4-8
Habitat for Humanity Restore, 11-11:30 a.m., Monday-Thursday, June 13-Aug. 11, no meals July 4-8
Martial Arts America, 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Monday-Thursday, June 13-Aug. 11, no meals July 4-8
Beaver Dam High School, noon to 12:20 p.m., Monday-Thursday, June 13- July 28, no meals July 4-8
Beaver Dam Middle School, noon to 12:20 p.m., Monday-Thursday, June 13- July 28, no meals July 4-8
Lincoln Elementary, 10:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday, June 13- July 28, no meals July 4-8
Jefferson Elementary, 10:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday, June 13- July 28, no meals July 4-8
Water Works Park, noon to 12:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday, June 13-Aug. 11, no meals July 4-8
YMCA Camp, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday, June 13-Aug. 11, no meals July 4-8
Meals are provided to eligible children regardless of race, color, national origin, age, gender or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service.
To file a complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, at ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, call 866-632-9992 or email program.intake@usda.gov.