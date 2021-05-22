BDUSD summer meal program

The Beaver Dam Unified School District will sponsor the Summer Food Service Program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, to provide nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school meals are unavailable. Free meals will be made available to children age 18 and younger. Persons older than age 18 who are determined by a public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year also may receive free meals.
Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St., Beaver Dam, will serve 3 days’ worth or 7 days’ worth of free meals for pickup from 4-5:30 p.m. every Wednesday this summer.
Meals are provided to eligible children regardless of race, color, national origin, age, gender or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service.
To file a complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, at: ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html or call 866-632-9992.