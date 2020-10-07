Beanstack challenges continue at library

This summer, Beanstack was the online platform used to track reading for both adult and youth library programs. The summer may be gone, but Beanstack remains host to new reading and educational challenges for children and adults. Find the Beanstack link near the bottom of the library’s homepage, reedsburglibrary.org, as well as a description of new and ongoing challenges.

Youth services Beanstack challenges include “Babies Bloom: 100 Books Before One” and “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten.” The new “Babies Bloom'' challenge encourages parents of newborns to record up to 100 titles read to their youngsters. These titles can also be used for the “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” program which has now moved to the Beanstack platform. Both of these challenges are ongoing, and do not need to be completed by a certain date.

For some time, “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” has been a popular program, where participants receive a folder to record their reading in increments of 50 books, with an accompanying activity page. Now, all recording pages and activity sheets are accessed online through Beanstack for a contactless reporting experience. Prizes can be collected for participants at the halfway point and at completion of the program as usual, with photos of finishers taken for the local newspaper, with their parents’ permission.