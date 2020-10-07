Beanstack challenges continue at library

This summer, Beanstack was the online platform used to track reading for both adult and youth library programs. The summer may be gone, but Beanstack remains host to new reading and educational challenges for children and adults. Find the Beanstack link near the bottom of the library’s homepage, reedsburglibrary.org, as well as a description of new and ongoing challenges.
Youth services Beanstack challenges include “Babies Bloom: 100 Books Before One” and “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten.” The new “Babies Bloom'' challenge encourages parents of newborns to record up to 100 titles read to their youngsters. These titles can also be used for the “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” program which has now moved to the Beanstack platform. Both of these challenges are ongoing, and do not need to be completed by a certain date.
For some time, “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” has been a popular program, where participants receive a folder to record their reading in increments of 50 books, with an accompanying activity page. Now, all recording pages and activity sheets are accessed online through Beanstack for a contactless reporting experience. Prizes can be collected for participants at the halfway point and at completion of the program as usual, with photos of finishers taken for the local newspaper, with their parents’ permission.
Both school age children and adults may participate in the “Fall into Reading,” with its goal of reading for 12 hours in total. During the month of October, children will enjoy exploring in the “Virtual Field Trips” challenge with its links to exciting venues.
For adults, the “20 Poems Scavenger Hunt,” is a Beanstack challenge available through October. Twenty poems are scattered on signposts throughout downtown Reedsburg as part of an Artslink Project initiated in 2018. Participants will find the names of the authors of the 20 poems. For each author recorded, a virtual badge is rewarded. After 20 badges are received, winners can stop at the library and pick up their “20 Poems Prize Pack.” Maps to aid in the search of the poems are available at the library.
A new genre reading challenge is open to adults through the end of the year. “Ten to Try in 2020” asks participants to read one book or literary work in each of 10 genres. These categories include banned books, Native American fiction, biography or memoir, book to film, mystery, nonfiction, poetry, travel with reading, Wisconsin authors and Young Adult literature. Most categories have links to sources for finding appropriate titles. Participants who complete each category will be eligible for a prize, to be announced, which can be picked up at the library’s front desk.
Be challenged with Beanstack. For more information, contact the library at 768-READ or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
