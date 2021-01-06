Make the Beanstack Winter Reading Challenge one of your goals for 2021. Beanstack, the online tool used by libraries to track summer reading, is now the platform for a Winter Reading Challenge for the Reedsburg community. Area residents of all ages are challenged to collectively read 1,000 books in the month of January.

This winter challenge, officially titled “Books Like Us” is jointly hosted by Simon & Schuster and Beanstack, with libraries and schools across the country participating. The theme, “Books Like Us” is meant to celebrate diversity, but any books read may count toward the 1,000 book goal.

To participate, go to the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org, and click on beanstack.org at the bottom of the page. If you are new to Beanstack, register with a username and password. If adults register first, they may add the names of their children to keep the family under one account. Once registered, click on “Simon & Schuster’s Books Like Us Winter 2021” to start the winter challenge.