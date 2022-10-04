Beautiful Expressions Art Show opens Saturday

The opening reception for “Beautiful Expressions” will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Dodge County Center for the Arts 130 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam.

The show runs through Nov. 6 and is entirely made up of artist with mild cognitive impairment or some form of dementia. This exhibit consists of pieces that united individuals with cognitive decline in a safe space to be able to express themselves freely without judgement. The free community based programs included SPARK! in Dodge County, Virtual Arts Cafés, Memories in the Making, and Memory Cafes.