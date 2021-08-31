Beaver Dam area artist featured in exhibition

The 46th annual, internationally renowned, “Birds in Art” Exhibition opens on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau. Artwork from 113 artists from around the world will be on display. This year, 510 artists submitted 813 artworks for consideration by the three-person jury. Ninety-two artists were selected, along with 21 artists exempt from the jury process. The exhibition includes original paintings, sculptures, and graphics that celebrate birds through various artistic interpretations.