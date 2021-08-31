 Skip to main content
Beaver Dam area artist featured in exhibition
Beaver Dam area artist featured in exhibition

'Morning on the Marsh,' by Terrill Knaack

Original oil painting entitled “Morning on the Marsh,” by Terrill Knaack.

 SUE KNAACK/Contributed

The 46th annual, internationally renowned, “Birds in Art” Exhibition opens on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau. Artwork from 113 artists from around the world will be on display. This year, 510 artists submitted 813 artworks for consideration by the three-person jury. Ninety-two artists were selected, along with 21 artists exempt from the jury process. The exhibition includes original paintings, sculptures, and graphics that celebrate birds through various artistic interpretations.

Local artist, Terrill Knaack, is one of the artists featured with an original oil painting entitled “Morning on the Marsh.” It is a painting inspired by the local black-necked stilts, a shorebird just recently nesting in the Horicon Marsh Wildlife Refuge.

The show runs through Nov. 28, visit lywam.org.

